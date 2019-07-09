Sawyer International Airport receives grant for snow removal equipment

WASHINGTON – U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao today announced that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will award $477 million in airport infrastructure grants, the third allotment of the total $3.18 billion in Airport Improvement Program (AIP) funding for airports across the United States.

“This significant investment in airport improvements in Michigan will fund construction and rehabilitation projects that will help maintain high levels of safety in U.S. aviation,” Chao said.

The grants to airports in Michigan include the following awards:

$678,150 to Sawyer International Airport in Gwinn to buy snow removal equipment.

$1,095,080 to the Michigan State Block Grant Program for non-primary development projects in the State Block Grant Program.

$4,649,973 to MBS International Airport in Saginaw to build a taxiway.

$1,124,100 to Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City to conduct an airport Energy Efficiency Assessment, reconstruct an apron, install airfield signage, reconstruct a taxiway and update a miscellaneous study.

There will be a total of 276 grants to 264 airports in 44 states, the Pacific Islands, and the District of Columbia. Selected projects include runway reconstruction and rehabilitation, construction of firefighting facilities, and the maintenance of taxiways, aprons, and terminals. The construction and equipment supported by this funding increases the airports’ safety, emergency response capabilities, and capacity, and could support further economic growth and development within each airport’s region.

Airport infrastructure in the United States, with 3,332 airports and 5,000 paved runways, supports our economic competitiveness and improves quality of life. According to the FAA’s most recent economic analysis, U.S. civil aviation accounts for $1.6 trillion in total economic activity and supports nearly 11 million jobs. Under Secretary Chao’s leadership, the Department is delivering AIP investments for the American people, who depend on reliable infrastructure.

Airports can receive a certain amount of AIP entitlement funding each year based on activity levels and project needs. If their capital project needs exceed their available entitlement funds, the FAA can supplement their entitlements with discretionary funding.