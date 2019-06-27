Sawyer International Airport to offer TSA PreCheck beginning July 1

MARQUETTE COUNTY– Sawyer International Airport, County of Marquette, joins the more than 200 airports and 67 airlines nationwide to offer TSA PreCheck beginning July 1st .

TSA PreCheck is a U.S. government program that allows travelers deemed low risk by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to pass through an expedited security screening at certain U.S. airports.

“This added benefit will save our passengers both time and stress during departure,” states Duane DuRay, Airport Manager. “Enjoy your travel starting from home with a short comfortable drive, friendly staff, and less hassle can really make all the difference. What’s more, you won’t need to spend any valuable days you’ve saved for your vacation with additional drive time. “

Sawyer will be the first airport in the U.P. to do PreCheck. It provides priority screening for passengers in addition to not having to remove shoes, laptops, liquids, belts and light jackets.

To apply for TSA PreCheck membership, visit https://www.tsa.gov/precheck.