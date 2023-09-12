CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — Several distraught callers reached out to emergency dispatchers over the weekend after someone on the other end of the line said the caller’s loved one had been kidnapped, and were demanding large sums of money in exchange for their safety.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s office tells us the scammers will go as far as having the sound of screaming and crying in the background.

The scam has been reported before, but the sheriff’s office reports a much higher rate of calls, and what seems to be a targeting of the local area.

If you get a call like this, police say you should stay calm while you try to locate or get in contact with your loved one. If you cannot make contact and fear the call may be legitimate, dial 911.