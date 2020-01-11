Scam warning in the U.P.

CHASSELL, Mich. (WJMN) — There’s another scam happening in the Upper Peninsula that people should know about.

The Chassell Volunteer Fire Department and Chassell Medical First Responders are bringing it to people’s attention.

They say they will never call you stating that they’re raising funds for the departments.

They’ve heard reports of surrounding areas getting similar calls for their local departments.

They want people to know that if someone is saying that they are from CVFD or CMFR, it’s a scam.

