Scammers pretending to be a deputy

News
Posted: / Updated:
Phone scam_58303521

MACKINAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — The Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about a scam.

Someone is calling claiming to be a deputy with the Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office and telling them they have a warrant and need to turn themselves in or pay.

The Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office will never call you on the phone and demand you turn yourself in or pay money. They say it’s a scam and to hang up.

People are also reminded to never give their personal information out over the phone.

The scammers clone the sheriff’s office’s number to make it look like it’s them calling.

Furthermore, deputies will never call to ask for bail or bond money for a grandchild or other relative.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

LOCAL 3 TUESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 10/8/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 TUESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 10/8/2019"

Pocket Park in Michigamme

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pocket Park in Michigamme"

Calumet Blight

Thumbnail for the video titled "Calumet Blight"

Lt. Governor Gilchrist

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lt. Governor Gilchrist"

MQT Local Food Fest

Thumbnail for the video titled "MQT Local Food Fest"

LOCAL 3 TUESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 10/8/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 TUESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 10/8/2019"