Scammers pretending to be a deputy

MACKINAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — The Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about a scam.

Someone is calling claiming to be a deputy with the Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office and telling them they have a warrant and need to turn themselves in or pay.

The Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office will never call you on the phone and demand you turn yourself in or pay money. They say it’s a scam and to hang up.

People are also reminded to never give their personal information out over the phone.

The scammers clone the sheriff’s office’s number to make it look like it’s them calling.

Furthermore, deputies will never call to ask for bail or bond money for a grandchild or other relative.