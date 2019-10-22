Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital contacts patients about potential disease exposure

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WJMN) – Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital has taken precautions to contact all Ear, Nose & Throat (ENT) patients who received an ENT scope between October 16, 2017 and February 4, 2019. All affected patients were mailed a letter about the possibility of exposure to Hepatitis B, C, or human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).

Hospital officials say the ENT scope instrument used during the procedures was cleaned, but not according to exact manufacturer standards during the time period stated above. They say the cleaning process has been corrected and an investigation was completed to figure out which patients received ENT scopes during that time period.

Patients have been offered free blood testing at Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital. The laboratory is open 7 days a week and patients have been provided a toll-free information line to call with any questions.

Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital says it worked with a leading global expert in infectious diseases from Vanderbilt University, to advise hospital administrators on how to handle the situation. The expert advised that there are no recorded cases of an ENT scope leading to disease transmission or outbreak.

The hospital also released the following frequently asked question forms and is referring patients to this website for more information.