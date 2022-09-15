Scooter Slapper? Person in Wisconsin accused of doing 'drive-by' touching & slapping

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Near a University of Wisconsin campus, one person is thought to be involved in a ‘series’ of inappropriate touching and slapping while passing by on a scooter.

According to the UW-Madison Police Department, a person is believed to be connected to a series of incidents on campus and in the downtown area. The person is accused of inappropriately touching or slapping people.

The person of interest reportedly does this as they pass by on a scooter. Based on the pictures provided by the police, the person appears to be a man and has glasses and brown hair.

Police advised anyone who believes they are a victim of this crime, or any sexual violence, to call 608-264-2677.

There was no additional information provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.