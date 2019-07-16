Missing 2-Year-Old in Oscoda County found alive

UPDATE: Search crews have found 2-year-old Gabriella Vitale.

She was reported missing Monday morning after the Oscoda County Sheriff’s Office say Gabriella wandered off from her parents’ campsite around 8 a.m. near M-33 and Reber Road in Comins Township.

She was with her family camping from Monroe this past week.

They were preparing to leave when they noticed she was gone.

Gabriella was found alive Tuesday morning around 11:30 a.m.

WWUP – The search continues in Oscoda County for a two-year-old who went missing early Monday morning.

The Oscoda County Sheriff’s Office, along with surrounding sheriff offices, Michigan State Police and the DNR have been working together with K-9’s and a state police helicopter to try and find the girl.

A Michigan State Police mobile command center is set up as the search for Gabriella Vitale enters Day Two.

Search crews reportedly found a pink jacket that belongs to the little girl. Police believe she is wearing a grey shirt, pink bottoms and tennis shoes.

Gabriella is from Monroe and was camping with her family this past week. As they were preparing to leave, they noticed she was gone.

“Anyone driving around in the area should certainly be cautious, know if there’s a little girl out there that could cross the road at any time. You know, keep your eyes peeled,” says Michigan State Police Lt. Travis House.

If you do see any clothing that might belong to Gabriella, do not touch it. The canines need the scent in order to help them find her.