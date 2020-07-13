Search continues for Wisconsin woman who fell into Black River at Rainbow Falls

IRONWOOD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – The search continues for a 22-year-old woman from Watertown, Wis. after she fell into the Black River at Rainbow Falls over the weekend.

As of Sunday, Sheriff of Gogebic County’s Search and Rescue have been unsuccessful in locating her. Deputies and the Search and Rescue team were on scene throughout Saturday night and continued their efforts Sunday.

Michigan State Police Dive Team were called to assist on Sunday morning.

Sheriff of Gogebic County’s Office stated Monday morning that there are currently no updates on the search. Local 3 will update this story as soon as more details become available.

The Rainbow Falls area is closed to the public until further notice.

Gogebic County’s Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Michigan State Police Wakefield Post, Gogebic County Search and Rescue, Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Beacon Ambulance, and Gogebic County Victim Services.