Search continues for woman from Menominee Tribe of Wisconsin

Keshena, Wisc. (WJMN) – The Menominee Tribal Police Department is asking for help finding a woman who has been missing since June 16, 2020. 22-year-old Katelyn Kelley was last seen around 10:30 p.m. at the Menominee Indian Reservation, near County Highway VV and Silver Canoe Road.

According to Police, Kelley was reported walking East on County Highway VV towards the village of Keshena. She was wearing a grey t-shirt, black swimsuit top, blue jean shorts, and black flip-flops.

While Kelly hasn’t been seen since June 16, she was reported missing on June 18.

Searches continue with the Menominee Tribal Police Department, Menominee Tribal Conservation Department, Menominee Tribal Enterprises, Menominee Tribal Emergency Management and Great Lakes Search and Rescue K-9 Inc.

Anyone who has seen Katelyn or knows where she might be is asked to call Menominee Tribal Police at 715-799-3881.