PALMER, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan State Police are asking for the public’s help to find a woman who went missing from Marigold Assisted Living Facility in Palmer.

Helen Elizabeth Kontio was last seen wearing a blue and gold shirt, blue jean capri pants, white tennis shoes, and a dark blue jacket. Kontio is a resident at Marigold and was seen Monday afternoon outside the facility around 1:00 p.m.

Kontio suffers from cognitive/psychological issues and is believed to still be in Marquette County. Call authorities immediately if you have seen her or know where she might be.