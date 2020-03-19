Search for man missing in Escanaba comes to an end, found dead Wednesday evening

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – The search for a missing man who traveled to Escanaba from Wisconsin to visit relatives came to an end Wednesday night.

Officers located 36-year-old Dustin Feavel’s body around 6:30 p.m. in the woods between Willow Creek Road and M.5 Lane along the northern fence line to the Delta County Airport.

On Monday, March 16th, around 5:00pm, Escanaba Public Safety received a complaint of Feavel being missing. Escanaba Public Safety started to conduct an area search near 8th Avenue South and South 30th Street where Mr. Feavel was last seen.

Feavel was transported to OSF St. Francis for examination by the Delta County Medical Examiner’s office. A ruling for cause of death was determined to be related to hypothermia.