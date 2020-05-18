Search for stolen boat in Keweenaw County

KEWEENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a stolen boat. It was reported the theft occurred between the hours of 14:00 on 05/13/2020 and 09:30 on 05/14/2020. The boat was on a trailer, parked on side of the highway, just north of Great Sand Bay on M26 (South of Eagle Harbor.) The attached image is not the actual boat but is similar in color and description.
- 2013 Princecraft Resorter 16′
- MC:7314TM
- Hull ID: QJT77121C313
- Black in color
- 2 folding seats
- 25 H.P. Johnson Outboard
- Minnkota electric bow mounted trolling motor
- Lights did not work on the trailer
- Misc. fishing gear in the boat
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Keweenaw County Sherff’s Office at 906-337-0528