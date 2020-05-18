Search for stolen boat in Keweenaw County

KEWEENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a stolen boat. It was reported the theft occurred between the hours of 14:00 on 05/13/2020 and 09:30 on 05/14/2020. The boat was on a trailer, parked on side of the highway, just north of Great Sand Bay on M26 (South of Eagle Harbor.) The attached image is not the actual boat but is similar in color and description.

2013 Princecraft Resorter 16′

MC:7314TM

Hull ID: QJT77121C313

Black in color

2 folding seats

25 H.P. Johnson Outboard

Minnkota electric bow mounted trolling motor

Lights did not work on the trailer

Misc. fishing gear in the boat

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Keweenaw County Sherff’s Office at 906-337-0528