PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. (WFRV) – Law enforcement in southeastern Wisconsin arrested two suspects after finding drugs, firearms, and explosives during a search warrant on a ‘suspected drug trafficking operation.’

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, the Kenosha Drug Operations Group (KDOG) executed a search warrant at a residence in Pleasant Prairie just before 5 a.m. on December 8.

Authorities developed information that the residence was a ‘suspected drug trafficking operation.’

During the search warrant, deputies say two suspects were arrested after authorities recovered six firearms, eight homemade explosives, and a ‘large amount’ of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia.

Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department

Felony charges against the two suspects include:

Possession with Intent to Deliver THC

Operating and Maintaining a Drug House

Possession of Homemade Explosives

Illegally Possess Firearms

Deputies say that the two suspects were transported to the Kenosha County Jail.

The KDOG was assisted by the Pleasant Prairie Police Department and members of the Kenosha County Tactical Response Team.

No other information was provided.