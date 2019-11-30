Season of Giving

Upper Peninsula, Mich. (WJMN) – The people of the Upper Peninsula are some of the kindest people you’ll ever meet.

Local 3 is showcasing some of the people and organizations in the half hour presentation, Season of Giving.

Join the Local 3 News Team as they tell you stories about ways people are giving back like the Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly Firewood Assistance Program, the Bays de Noc Gobblers making hunting accessible to anyone, The Venison Project, Sail of Singers and Stockings for Troops.

