Second amendment sanctuary passed in Delta County

News

by: Isiah Williams

Posted: / Updated:

DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — Delta County is now a second amendment sanctuary community.

The Delta County Board of Commissioners met tonight and passed the resolution 3 to 2.

They listened to both sides.

One of the members in favor of passing the resolution says this is a step in the right direction for the Upper Peninsula.

” I believe it to be a good thing. I think it’s a progressive thing but not everyone believes that way, and I’m hoping we can work together as a community,” says David Moyle, Delta County Commissioner, District 4.

He says they got legal opinions and talked with state lawmakers before making the decision.

One of the concerns he heard was if the label would have a negative economic impact.

