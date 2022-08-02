IRONWOOD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Two bomb threats have been reported in the last two days at Gogebic Community College.

According to the Gogebic County Sheriff, the latest threat was reported Tuesday morning. Law enforcement worked with college staff to evacuate and lock down the buildings until it was determined there were no explosives.

The first threat was reported on Monday and similar in nature to the second threat.

In a Facebook update from Gogebic Community College, the decision was made to keep the campus closed on Wednesday and Thursday with staff working remotely. This is for the the Ironwood campus including the Lindquist Center. The Houghton Copper Country Center will remain open.

In a message from GCC President, Dr. George McNulty after Monday’s threat, McNulty wrote that many Michigan colleges experienced similar occurrences. The Gogebic County Sheriff reported the extent of the threats has been a nationwide issue.