DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — A second person has filed to run against Delta County recall election. Myra Croasdell in challenging Commissioner Bob Barron as a local activist group‘s efforts to remove a majority of the commission moves forward.

Only Barron and David Moyle are currently facing recall, but they will likely be joined by Commissioner Robert Petersen unless he files enough valid challenges against signatures to invalidate the petition calling for his removal. He has until Dec. 4 to do so.

Croasdell, along with Moyle’s challenger Kelli van Ginhoven, are members of Delta County Citizens for Ethical Leadership. That’s the group of now over 800 members that started the recall effort.

That recall was filed after Barron, Moyle, and Petersen voted in February to fire then-County Administrator Emily DeSalvo, who was critical of a number of the commission’s recent choices. She also accused the three commissioners of trying to limit her from completing duties she said were part of her job.

The group also accuses the commissioners of acting unethically, and for their own self-interest. In our interview, Croasdell levied the latter specifically against Barron. “You can tell right from the get go that he was just in it for himself. It was, I guess you’d have to see him at a board meeting.”

An example she gave was a proposal over the transfer of land in the county from one township to another. The Daily Press reported in May that the act would make it easier for owners of that land to contract it out to solar farm companies due to a difference in zoning laws. Barron was censured for a conflict of interest, but was still allowed to vote on the issue. The measure ultimately failed 4-1.

In a *phone call with Local 3 Barron described the annexation as a win-win situation. “If I have a kid who rides the bus, and I vote for something that benefits the busing system, then what’s good for me is also good for everybody who has a kid that rides the bus.”

Croasdell said other factors are important for decision-making as a county leader. The annexation faced strong public opposition, and Croasdell said Barron should have handled the situation differently.

“He argued that, you know, even though you had 800 people say, ‘no, we don’t want this,’ and a 100 saying ‘we want this,’ he just went with the 100 and never tried to to go to both groups and say, ‘okay, why are you so opposed to this, and why are you so for this?’ Croasdell said.

“When you sit on a board like that to represent Delta County, whether you’re in District one, two, three or four or five, you have to listen to your people who put you there,” said Croasdell. “And to me, my understanding is he just is it’s his way or the highway. There is no trying to mediate.”

Looking forward, Croasdell said the existence of the current division is another reason she is a part of the effort for a change in leadership. “We need to get back to some sense of normalcy. I don’t know if normalcy is out there anymore, but I’m hoping that we can get it back to where it should be.”

Meanwhile, Barron describes the opposition to himself, Moyle, and Petersen as having begun right after the election, before their terms had even begun.

The recall will take place next May, in a year where the county commission could see the recall election, August primary, and November election.

This is a developing story. Local 3 is working to bring you all perspectives as candidates and local leaders vie for the majority vote. Keep up with Local 3 on air and online for the latest updates.

*Our call with Barron failed to record. We have reached back out to him and expect to have a more in-depth look at his perspective when we can reschedule our interview.