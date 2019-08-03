Secretary of State Mobile Office to visit Upper Peninsula State Fair

ESCANABA — Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced the Secretary of State Mobile Office will visit the Upper Peninsula State Fair from Monday, Aug. 12, through Sunday, Aug. 18.

The state fairgrounds are at 2401 12th Ave. North in Escanaba. The Mobile Office will be in the Ruth Butler Building and will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

The Mobile Office offers most services available at a regular office. Visitors can renew their license plate tabs and driver’s licenses, register to vote, change their address and sign up on the Michigan Organ Donor Registry.

Visitors also can learn more about REAL ID and apply for a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or state ID card. Beginning Oct. 1, 2020, you will need a REAL ID-compliant document to fly within the United States and enter certain federal facilities, military bases, and nuclear power plants.

To apply, bring the following:

-Your driver’s license or state ID card.

-Your certified birth certificate with a raised seal or stamp issued by a governmental agency; valid, unexpired U.S. passport; or an approved citizenship or legal presence document. (Faxes and photocopies won’t be accepted.)

-If your name is different from what is on your birth certificate, bring certified documents, such as marriage licenses or court orders, for every time your name has changed.