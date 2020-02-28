Section of M-28 closed due to winter storm

ALGER/MARQUETTE COUNTIES, Mich. (WJMN) – Alger County Road Commission, MDOT and the Michigan State Police announced Friday morning that M-28 is closed between Kawbawgam Road to the Munising City limits.

There have been multiple reports of vehicle crashes and poor visibility due to winter storms in the area. Barriers are set up on both sides of the closure. Authorities suggest not to attempt driving around the barriers as it is “very dangerous and enforcement action may be taken.”

This story will be updated when the road is re-opened.