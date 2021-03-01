Section of M-28 closed in Chippewa County due to white out conditions

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of Transportation issued a travel advisory on Monday Afternoon.

All East and Westbound traffic along M-28 between M-221 and I-75 has been closed due to white out conditions.

The roadway is closed at this time. We will update as conditions improve.

We talked with an employee at the Sunoco Gas Station at the intersection of M-28 and M-221. Sara Brigman said police were out directing traffic to keep folks off that section of road.

Updates from MDOT and live images of traffic cameras are available here.

