Sen. McBroom addresses ‘Dark Store’ tax issue

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN)- State Senator Ed McBroom is taking aim at property taxes. He calls it the “Dark Store” issue, where a business bases its property taxes on being an empty building, rather than the value of the business itself.

The ‘Dark Store’ tax issue has been ongoing for years and U.P. lawmakers are hoping to get Governor Whitmer on board and support them. Back in May, Sen. McBroom along with State Representatives Sara Cambensy, Beau LaFave and Greg Markkanen asked for the Governor’s support.

They claim the money not being paid in property taxes could go to things like police, fire, ambulance and library services. Sen. McBroom says that while, people downstate might not notice the effects, it hurts rural areas, like the U.P.

“The U.P. team is working hard together,” said McBroom. “Both Rep. LaFave and myself have introduced bills to go after this to fix this problem. We continue to run against many of the same roadblocks that we faced in the past. Despite the enormous impact that this loophole is creating all around the state and felt especially in the rural areas many communities downstate don’t seem to be nearly as worked up about it as they should be.”

Sen. McBroom hopes that once budget season has ended in the legislature, U.P. lawmakers can get Governor Whitmer’s help in driving the issue forward.