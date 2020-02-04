Sen. Peters of Michigan will vote to convict Trump

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Democratic Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan says he will vote to remove President Donald Trump from office.

He said Tuesday the facts show that Trump abused his power to pressure Ukraine to investigate his political rival Joe Biden. Peters, who is seeking re-election to a second term, announced his decision a day before the Republican-led Senate is scheduled to vote on two impeachment articles. Peters says Trump violated his oath of office and betrayed the public trust.

Trump is virtually certain to be acquitted. Republicans say Peters is turning his back on the will of Michigan voters.