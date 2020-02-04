Sen. Peters of Michigan will vote to convict Trump

News
Posted: / Updated:
Senator Gary Peters

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Democratic Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan says he will vote to remove President Donald Trump from office.

He said Tuesday the facts show that Trump abused his power to pressure Ukraine to investigate his political rival Joe Biden. Peters, who is seeking re-election to a second term, announced his decision a day before the Republican-led Senate is scheduled to vote on two impeachment articles. Peters says Trump violated his oath of office and betrayed the public trust.

Trump is virtually certain to be acquitted. Republicans say Peters is turning his back on the will of Michigan voters. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

Marquette Area Theatre Awards

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marquette Area Theatre Awards"

Girls HS Basketball: Westwood, Gwinn hold serve on their home courts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls HS Basketball: Westwood, Gwinn hold serve on their home courts"

FedEx driver helps customer by shoveling before delivery

Thumbnail for the video titled "FedEx driver helps customer by shoveling before delivery"

LOCAL 3 MONDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 2/3/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 MONDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 2/3/2020"

Hepatitis C organ transplants

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hepatitis C organ transplants"

LOCAL 3 TUESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/4/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 TUESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/4/2020"