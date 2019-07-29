Sen. Peters to visit U.P. for motorcycle tour

DELTA, MARQUETTE COUNTIES — U.S. Senator Gary Peters announced his fourth annual motorcycle tour that will go across Michigan over the course of five days, including stops in Detroit, Flint, the Upper Peninsula, Traverse City, Grand Rapids and Mid-Michigan. Peters is an avid motorcycle rider and founded the bipartisan Senate Motorcycle Caucus in 2017.

Throughout the tour, Peters will be highlighting issues important to Michigan, including closing the skills gap and expanding apprenticeships, supporting veterans, preserving the Great Lakes as an economic engine and major source of drinking water, and strengthening our national defense and border security. Peters will be joined by Michigan veterans and constituents who will ride along with him during various segments of the tour.

“There’s no better way to see all that Michigan has to offer than by riding through our state on a motorcycle,” said Senator Peters, a former Lt. Commander in the U.S. Navy Reserve. “This is a great way for me to hear from Michiganders about what’s on their mind: from supporting families and small businesses – to protecting our Great Lakes for future generations – to supporting skills trainings for the jobs of the future.”

Peters serves as Ranking Member of the Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee, in addition to serving on the Senate Armed Services Committee, the Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, and the Joint Economic Committee.

Peters will begin his motorcycle tour in Oakland County on Monday, August 5th. He will make additional stops in Flint, Escanaba, Marquette County, Traverse City, Grand Rapids and Grand Ledge during the week.