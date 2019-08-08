Senator Gary Peters answers your questions

UPPER PENINSULA — Senator Gary Peters was in the Upper Peninsula earlier this week on his 4th annual motorcycle tour. When politicians come to the Upper Peninsula, we want to be sure and ask them the questions that you want to be answered. We asked you, the viewers, to send in your questions for Senator Peters.

Q: Are you going to help introduce meaningful gun legislation?

A: “There’s no question that we’re seeing too much gun violence in this country, but I think there’s some common sense things we can do. One of those things is to have comprehensive background checks to keep guns out of the hands of some individuals who we know are a risk to themselves and to others. We have that on the books now but there are huge loopholes that we need to close. It’s something that’s supported by 90 percent of the American public. It’s something Congress needs to do.”

Q: What is your plan for healthcare in Michigan?

A: “We need to continue to strengthen the Affordable Care Act, which has provided healthcare for folks. The Trump Administration has tried to eliminate the Affordable Care Act that means people with pre-existing conditions would not have access to healthcare or if they had the opportunity to buy it, it would be at a price they simply could not afford. You’d also see things like the donut hole, which keeps senior citizens with the ability to have prescription drugs, that would go away, as well as being able to keep your children on your policy until they’re 26. We have to continue to move forward and I also support allowing folks to be able to buy into Medicare and be able to expand Medicare as well so everybody has access to quality affordable healthcare.”

Q: How do you plan to combat continued contamination in Michigan?

A: “We have to clean up those sights and we also have to limit the PFAS going into the environment. I’ve worked on a number of pieces of legislation that will faze out PFAS in firefighting foam, for example. It will also accelerate the Federal Government’s response to work with state and local governments so that we can clean up the sights that we know already exist.”

When speaking specifically about contamination at K.I. Sawyer Senator Peters said:

“I’ve met with officials out at K.I. Sawyer and toured some of the areas of concern. We have to continue to do remediation. That’s why the legislation that I put into the National Defense Authorization is important because it requires the Air Force and other entities that may have been responsible for that to speed up their response. It’s been going too slow. They need to speed it up.”

Q: Do you think the Line 5 pipeline should be shut down or do you agree a tunnel would be an acceptable fix?

A: “You can’t have a pipeline just laying on the bottom of the straits. We saw what happened when there was a recent anchor strike. That was not just a dent, it was a gouge. It could have been catastrophic. Had you had a spill there it would have caused havoc over hundreds of miles of Great Lakes shoreline. It would have seriously jeopardized drinking water for millions of Americans. We have to have an alternative but in the meantime, I believe, we want to shut down line five as quickly as we can. Certainly, explore the alternatives that are out there but that pipeline can’t continue the way it is right now.”

What questions would you ask a Michigan politician?