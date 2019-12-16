Send a disabled U.P. veteran a Christmas card

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – The holiday season is often meant to be a time to give back to those you love and even to those who might just need some Christmas cheer. Now is your chance to do just that.

Ray joined the United States Air Force in 1955 at the age of 17. Now he is a disabled veteran living in the Upper Peninsula. Since his wife died, Ray often spends his days alone and doesn’t have much of or if any family around the area. But this year, Ray is in for a wonderful surprise.

Jason Asselin, a friend of Ray’s for nearly eight years now, thought of the idea to have people send Christmas cards to Ray.

“[Ray] said in normal years, when his wife was still alive, they would get 20 to 30 Christmas cards a year. Now that she’s gone and he’s living alone he told me this morning that he hasn’t gotten any Christmas cards this year. He seemed down [about it],” said Asselin.

Over 100 card has already been sent.

“I think it’ll be fun, we’ll open the cards to let him read them. I want to see the look on his face,” said Asselin.

You can either drop off a card at Grow Maxx in Iron Mountain or send it to them via mail:

Grow Maxx ATTN: Ray

1220 S. Stephenson Ave. Iron Mountain, MI 49801

Asselin will deliver the cards to Ray personally on Christmas day.