Send Silence Packing exhibit visits NMU to raise mental health awareness

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN)- Mental health can often be considered a taboo subject to talk about, and the Send Silence Packing exhibit is trying to change that conservation.

Send Silence Packing was brought to Northern Michigan University today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in John X. Jamrich Hall.

Active Minds, a non-profit organization, travels nationwide to college and university campuses with the exhibit to raise mental health awareness and suicide prevention. To learn more about the organization, you can visit their website.

The exhibit was a collection of almost 1,000 backpacks, with each backpack representing a college student who is lost to suicide.

The Active Minds tour coordinator wanted to educate students on the warning signs of mental illnesses and suicide.

“As discreet as they are, we want people to know what they are. So that you can ask your friends ‘how are you?’ and have a conversation, ‘are you doing okay?’ ‘do you need help?’ ‘do you need to talk?'” said Eric Golembiewski.

1 in 4 college students has a mental disorder, and suicide is the second-leading cause of death among college students. This powerful representation brings those realities to life.

Some of the backpacks include personal stories of those who have committed suicide. Friends and family submitted the stories in the hopes of helping others and to know they are not alone.

Sadie Knill hoped this exhibit inspired students to have a more open dialogue about mental illness and suicide.

“Keeping the conversation open and making people feel comfortable with the idea of mental health will hopefully be more willing to come out and discuss their own struggles and to be more supportive of their peers as well,” said Knill, co-president of NMU’s Active Minds chapter.

NMU’s counseling center is free for students and provides resources for those who need it. For more information, you can click here.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255.