Senior caregiving training in Negaunee

NEGAUNEE — Respite, Education, and Support Tools (REST)is an originally designed educational course that provides respite training to adults and teens who want to offer care to those in need and provide assistance to their caregivers.

As a REST companion (volunteer or paid), you give the gift of your time to provide a valuable service. As a REST trained companion/respite provider you will spend one-on-one time with an adult or senior, giving only as much time as you are willing and able to give. The ultimate goal of this training course is to assist individuals to become effective companions and respite workers by learning the three key steps of support: Prepare, Care and Connect.

REST training is now available in the Negaunee area brought to you by the U.P. Area Agency on Aging/UPCAP. This is a nationally recognized certification which is eligible for Nursing and Social Work CEU’s and is open to the general public. In addition, there is no charge to participants for this training and lunch and materials are included.

The REST training will be provided on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. The training will be held from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. with lunch included. Please plan to arrive 15 minutes prior to class start time for check-in.

Pre-registration is required. If you are interested in participating in this training please call 1-800-338-7227, dial 2-1-1 or visit us on the web at www.upcap.org .