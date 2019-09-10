Seniors gone viral

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — Last week, schools opened their doors and welcomed back students for another year of learning.

Employees at the Mill Creek Assisted Living Community in Marquette asked their residents if they had any advice for those students on their first day of school.

Angeline Phillips, Resident, Mill Creek Assisted Living Community said, “Make sure they study a lot and behave.”

Walter Cook, Resident, Mill Creek Assisted Living Community said, “Behave and study.”

Their responses got a lot of attention on Facebook, over 130 shares and almost as many reactions, but not as much as their own personal goals for this year.

Angeline Phillips said, “Make it through the year at my age.”

Lois Robertson, Resident, Mill Creek Assisted Living Community said, “Well I guess I put to get out of bed every morning, but I didn’t know it was going to be on T.V. To be healthy, I guess. Go to my cabin more often in Paradise, Michigan.”

Walter Cook said, “To live? That’s right! When you are 95 you gotta have that goal.”

I had a great time chatting with Walt, Lois, and Angeline. I hope to talk with them again.

If you want to hear more from these famous seniors, Mill Creek welcomes volunteers.

For more information on volunteering at the Mill Creek Senior Living Community, click here.