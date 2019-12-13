Serving Military families during the holidays

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) — Christmas is the time of giving and one U.P. community is trying to give back to those who deserve it most.

The Seventh Day Adventist Church in Escanaba has been serving the community for over 20 years with food and personal items for those less fortunate.

But during the holidays, they decide to turn their focus on a group to those who fought for our freedoms.

Daniel Rodriguez, Pastor, Seventh-Day Adventist Church said, “During the Christmas season we give special baskets to the military families and so we receive toy donations and we have special food that comes in and we give it to all active military, veterans and National Guard families.”

The Seventh-day Adventist Church has been providing Military families with food and toys during the holiday season for the past five years.

The Head Deacon believes that doing this is just the right thing to do.

Buck Lamarsh, Head Deacon, Seventh-Day Adventist Church said, “Because they’ve sacrificed so much for our country and our freedoms and we just want them to know that we appreciate them and our direction, her husband is also a veteran, so that has kind of helped us to focus on that. Yes, we like to serve the rest of the community, but we like to make the veterans special.”

The church has seen an increase in the need this year.

Toys, nonperishable foods, and monetary donations can be dropped off at the Seventh-Day Adventist Community Outreach Center and Food Bank on Saturday from 1:30 to 4 pm and Monday from 1 to 4 pm.

Also looking for new or gently used winter hats, gloves, and jackets.

All donations remain in the community.

For more information on how you can donate to Military families during this holiday season, click here.