Setting realistic goals for your mental health going into 2020

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – When it comes to New Year’s resolutions, we often thinking of setting goals for our physical health such as going to the gym or eating healthier. But what about setting goals for our mental health?

Cindy Bertucci, the president of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) in Alger and Marquette counties, said the first step to improving your mental health is to talk about it.

“I know there’s a lot of people that have a hard time actually admitting they have a mental illness or if they know they do they have a hard time talking about it. Actually that is the best way to help with mental illness and getting rid of the stigma is to talk about it,” said Bertucci.

The mind and body are linked, so if you want to improve your physical health your mental health will have a lot to do with not only motivation for your goals but also success.

“The [one] thing that can be really helpful is really spending time on the ‘Why?’ Motivation isn’t constant so somedays we’ll feel really strongly about something and other days we’re lackluster,” said Chad Hale, the clinical practices supervisor at Pathways Community Mental Health.

“If we focus really on why we want to make a change, why it’s important to us, what it’s affecting, and what we think will be better if we do and we pay more attention to that it can help us keep the motivation going.”

Some basic steps towards a healthier mental state of mind this coming year is talking with your physician, getting plenty of sleep, eating a balanced diet, and surrounding yourself with supportive people.

NAMI also offers the Family-to-Family program which is a free, 12-session educational program for family, significant others and friends of people with mental health conditions.

The first course will be held on Feb. 11 on Tuesday evenings at the NAMI location in Marquette.

For more information, you can visit their website.