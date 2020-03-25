Seven people arrested on various drugs charges

SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — Seven people have been arrested and arraigned on various drug charges that happened in Manistique and Schoolcraft County.

28-year-old Jon Zentner of Manistique faces one count of delivering or manufacturing meth.



Vanessa Barton, 20, of Cooks, was arrested on several counts including delivering or manufacturing meth, using a computer to commit a crime, and maintaining a drug house.



21-year-old Jacob Lockhart from Manistique faces several counts like delivering cocaine on school or library property, delivering or manufacturing drugs like meth, ecstasy, and cocaine, and using a computer to commit a crime.

Manistique resident Amanda Pokela, 24, faces delivery or manufacturing of different drugs like meth, ecstasy, and cocaine, using a computer to commit a crime, and maintaining a drug house.



23-year-old Tyler Henry of Manistique was charged with counts ranging from delivering or manufacturing meth to using a computer to commit a crime.

22-year-old Zachary Schnurer from Manistique is charged with one count of maintaining a drug house.

Liza Florek, 24, of Manistique, who doesn’t have a mugshot yet, faces delivering or manufacturing of meth, ecstasy, and cocaine, using a computer to commit a crime, maintaining a drug house. She was also served a second offense notice of being a habitual offender.

Investigators say more arrests are expected.