DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – July 18, 2016 was the last time anyone has reported seeing Nancy Renkas of Florence County, Wisconsin. Seven years later, authorities are still looking for answers in the investigation of her disappearance.

Renkas was 47 at the time she went missing. She was last seen at the Super One Foods parking lot in Iron Mountain. She was seen getting into a white SUV that afternoon.

At the time, authorities believed that Renkas was shopping for camper trailers in the U.P. and Northeast Wisconsin area prior to her disappearance.

A task force was developed in 2016. Her case remains an active investigation.

Seven years after her disappearance, certain legal proceedings are now able to be used to benefit the investigation.

Authorities in Dickinson County have now consulted the Michigan Attorney Generals Office with details of the case.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office: 906-774-6262

Florence County Sheriff’s Office: 1-800-235-9897

Iron Mountain PD: 906-774-1234