FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in Fond du Lac are looking for a suspect after the Fleet Farm on South Military was broken into, and had several guns and ammunition stolen.

According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, the incident happened just before 9 p.m. on Friday, when officers received reports of an alarm sounding off at Fleet Farm.

Officers say that when they arrived on the scene, they noticed a hole cut in the perimeter fence and that a service door was forced open.

After the building was secured, it was discovered that several guns and boxes of ammunition were stolen during the burglary.

The Fond du Lac Police Department states that it is looking for a white man who is driving a vehicle similar to a light-colored Pontiac Aztec.

This incident remains under active investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Fond du Lac Police Department at (920) 906-5555, or the Crime Alert at (920) 322-3740, callers can remain anonymous.

No further details or information are being released at this time.

