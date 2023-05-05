MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Three people from Nigeria will face charges related to the 2022 death of a Marquette teen, Jordan DeMay. During a news conference on Wednesday, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten announced the indictment and explained some of the details of the investigation.

“Today I’m announcing multiple criminal charges against 3 Nigerian Nationals who ran an international sextortion ring.” Said Totten. “Samuel Ogoshi, age 22, Samson Ogashi, 20, and Ezekiel Robert age 19. The indictment, which was unsealed this morning alleges these defendants targeted more than 100 victims both minors and adults. One of the victims in this case was 17-year-old Jordan Demay of Marquette Michigan who tragically took his life as a result of this crime.”

This investigation began with The Marquette Sheriff’s Department, and then on up to the Local FBI agent, then the special agent in charge of Michigan, finally reaching the US Justice Department which issued the federal indictment. Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt credits inter-agency cooperation for the bringing of charges.

“It started with the Marquette County Sheriff taking the original complaint detective Captain Lowell Larson. Once you found out it was sex extortion it’s collecting the evidence of digital evidence and once he find out that it was beyond his bailiwick or jurisdiction he made contact with our local special agent in charge John Fortunato with the Federal Bureau of Investigation agent Fortunato then made contact with the special agent in charge for the state of Michigan and he delegated numerous agents to this specific complaint from there once they start building the case they made contact with the Department of Justice and that is a US Attorney in charge of the state of Michigan Mark Totten.” Explains Sheriff Zyburt.

The investigation is turning up nearly one hundred similar offenses tied to the three Nigerians. Sheriff Zyburt points out how precise these scams have become.

“The suspects they are very good at what they do,” Said Zyburt. “and they look for in purchase these websites and they’re Facebook, and you know all the media social media and they know exactly how to do this and so it is it just is important to be aware of what you send out.”

The Nigerian Government is cooperating fully to see that justice is done, actively assisting in the process. Although these suspects are behind bars in Nigeria, awaiting extradition to Michigan to stand trial, they are by no means the only ones. There are countless victims of this type of scam, and most of them may never come forward had it not been for the bravery of Jordan’s family. Jennifer Buta, Jordan’s mother hopes this will raise awareness about sextortion.

“As parents, we cannot begin to imagine what Jordan went through that night and how scared he was because of this senseless act when we were informed that Jordan was potentially a victim of an internet scam called sextortion via Instagram there was never a hesitation in our minds to share his story. We wanted everyone to be aware of Sextortion and have those tough conversations with their families so if it did happen to them they need to talk to someone.” Said Buta.

If you have been the victim of sextortion there is a powerful new tool to remove sensitive media from the internet. It’s called “Take it Down“, it is a government program that helps eliminate anything that may lead to sextortion, go to https://takeitdown.ncmec.org/

Next up in the investigation will be the successful extradition of the suspects. And choosing a location for the trial.