MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Marquette County residents can share feedback with UP Health System – Marquette (UPHSM) on the community health needs facing the area. UPHSM says it is working in collaboration with other local health professionals and stakeholders on a road map to health for the people of Marquette County through identifying public health needs, goals, objectives, and priorities.

Input is being collected through a virtual Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) found here. UPHSM describes the CHNA as a systematic collection, assembly, analysis, and dissemination of information about the health of the community with the goal to identify factors that affect the health of a population and determine the availability of resources within the community to adequately address those factors.

“We greatly appreciate members of our community taking the time to share with us their thoughts on the health needs of our county,” said Gar Atchison, Market President, UP Health System, and CEO, UP Health System – Marquette. “With a few minutes of their time to complete the survey, they are truly making a positive impact in the lives of their family, friends and neighbors.”

The survey should take about five to ten minutes to complete. You can find more information about the survey here and more about UPHSM here.