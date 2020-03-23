Share your stories of our communities in the Upper Peninsula

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Following Governor Whitmer’s, “Stay home, stay safe” order Michiganders are going to spend less time meeting face to face. We want to make sure your voice is still being heard and your concerns are addressed. It’s also important, as people to check in on each other.

To ensure we are maintaining our commitment to “Your stories. Our Community.” we want to hear from you.

Whether it’s looking for new ways to make money, teaching or learning from home, figuring out how make meals interesting, or just keeping away boredom, If you have a phone or a camera, get creative with video. Interview your family, or record your own thoughts, concerns or questions.

This is also an incredible opportunity to show the strength and resilience of the people who call the U.P. home. If you’re helping a neighbor or family member to get groceries, writing cards for seniors at assisted living facilities, fostering or adopting animals, let’s put some hope and goodness back into the world and get through this together.

Please, hold your phone horizontally to shoot video. Think of your phone as a television screen. Hold it the way your t.v. looks so the video will fill the whole screen.

If you send us video in a Facebook message or email, we could use it during a newscast or on our website and social media.

You can message us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/wjmntv/

Email Local 3 News: news@upmatters.com

Newsroom Phone: (906)273-2533

This is part of a larger effort to continue to inform the Upper Peninsula of important, factual details and how they affect your daily life. The way we are having to tell stories is changing, so we want to make you part of that change. These are your stories. We work and live here too. Let’s help each other out.