Sharp pain in abdomen

Some doctors in Florida are using a newly FDA approved robot for minimally-invasive abdominal surgery. Unlike other robotic systems, this provides real-time feedback through a surgeon’s fingertips.

Its the first-of-its-kind in the United States for robotic surgery. And this new system is giving doctors immediate feedback as they operate.

Fifty-nine-year-old Deliz Flores was living in Puerto Rico two years ago when she started having sharp pain in her abdomen. But before she could see her doctor, Hurricane Maria struck.

Flores said, “I couldn’t keep the appointment. Everything was turned upside down.”

Flores relocated to Orlando with family, but in the months it took to resettle, her symptoms got much worse. Doctors found a Colon Polyp that needed to come out.

Flores said, “I got scared. Very scared. I said this is something I have to do right away.”

Colorectal surgeon Teresa DeBeche-Adams thought Deliz would be a good candidate for surgery with a new robotic system called the senhance.

Tiny surgical tools are inserted through small holes in a patient’s abdomen. Surgeons control the robot from a work station. Special glasses allow them to see inside the body in 3D. But Doctor DeBeche-Adams says the biggest difference is haptic feedback

Teresa DeBeche-Adams, MD, FACS, FASCRS, Colorectal Surgeon AdventHealth Orlando said, “It actually moves a little bit if we’re putting too much tension on the tissues or pushing too hard. The robot actually tells us that’s happening.”

Surgeons were able to remove the polyp, which was cancerous

DeBeche-Adams said, “We did a perfect cancer operation for her. All of the margins were negative. None of the lymph nodes had any spread to it. So she’s pretty much done.”

Flores said, “I’m 100 percent confident I made the right choice.”

Cutting-edge surgery-leading to a cure. Because the surgery was minimally invasive, Deliz was out of the hospital three days after the cancer was removed. Normally, she would have required about a seven day hospitalization.

