She Loves Me, She Loves Me Not cabaret show at Historic Vista Theater, February 14 and 15

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – In honor of Valentine’s Day, the Historic Vista Theater is putting together a cabaret show called, She Loves Me, She Loves Me Not. There will be two showings of it. One on Friday, February 14 and then again the following night at on February 15. Both shows will be at 8:00 p.m.

The night will feature a variety of songs about love and heartbreak with performances by Marcia Hicks, Eliisa Gladwell, Rusty and Lisa Bowers, Alex Herman, Michael Darlington-West, Malorie Munson, Cody Johnson, and Kelsey Routhier.

Routhier spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about the event.

Tickets are $15 each or $25 for two tickets. In conjunction with this show, both Tino’s Pizza and Jackson’s Pit will be having a dinner special those two evenings.

For more information, click here.

