MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN)– After over a year of preparation, Shelldon, a snapping turtle at the MooseWood Nature Center has a new home.

The public is welcome to the unveiling ceremony on Sunday, September 29. It’s at the MooseWood Nature Center at 2 p.m.

That just one thing coming up at the MooseWood Nature Center. Scot Stewart and Kellen Ehrich spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about the unveiling and their annual Haunted Bog fundraiser.

