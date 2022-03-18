MACKINAW CITY, Mich. (WOOD) — Family-owned Shepler’s Mackinac Island Ferry has new partial owners as it begins a partnership with Hoffmann’s Family of Companies.

This is the first time in the Shepler’s 77-year history that the company has partnered with another company.

“We’ve been approached many times by potential partners, but never before have we connected both personally and professionally with a family that so closely identifies with Shepler’s commitment to first-class service for every guest, every day,” Chris Shepler, Shepler’s president, said in a press release.

The Hoffmann Family of Companies is based in Naples, Florida. It owns and operates nine family-oriented cruises and vessels throughout the United States, including the Miss Augusta in Missouri Wine Country and the Volunteer Princess in Knoxville, Tennessee. The company said it also owns a number of businesses in hospitality, entertainment, agriculture, professional services, golf and more.

“We pride ourselves on partnering with thriving companies where we can add value, not reinvent the wheel,” founder David Hoffmann said in a press release. “Mackinac Island is a special place to us where we’ve visited often, and Shepler’s Mackinac Island Ferry is a unique part of the magical journey to Michigan’s crown jewel. We want to be part of Shepler’s continuing to do what it does best.”

With this new partnership, Shepler and his brother Billy Shepler, who serves as fleet captain, will continue to be involved in the day-to-day operations and be partial owners, the company said.

“My brother and I will eventually retire someday, and we have aligned with a partner who is vested in ensuring the Shepler legacy lives on while remaining true to our enduring commitment to service for the next generations of Mackinac Island visitors,” Chris Shepler said in a press release.

Shepler’s 78th season is scheduled to being on April 21.