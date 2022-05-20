GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — At least two of five people detained in Livonia Friday afternoon are believed to have been involved in an exchange of gunfire outside East Kentwood High School Thursday evening, authorities say.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department said that its detectives, with help from Michigan State Police and Livonia police, conducted a traffic stop in Livonia around 4 p.m. Friday. At least two of the five people detained and as many as three are believed to have been involved in the shooting at the school.

The two are 18-year-old men from Grand Rapids.

All five are being questioned.

The sheriff’s department said multiple guns were recovered in the traffic stop.

Authorities added there are still suspects outstanding. They said they are still combing through video footage and developing leads in the case.

This is a breaking update. Earlier:

Earlier Friday, the Kent County sheriff said “many, many, many shots were fired” in the parking lot at the high school on Kalamazoo Avenue around 7:20 p.m. Thursday, about half an hour after the Crossroads Alternative High School graduation. Authorities say about 400 people were around to celebrate the graduation of about 75 students.

“It’s a miracle that more people were not struck,” Kent County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Eric Brunner said.

During a Friday morning press conference, Kent County Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young said a white Hyundai sedan drove into the parking lot and someone leaned out the front passenger’s side window and started shooting at people who were near the stadium. While it sped away, a group that was attending the graduation started shooting back before taking off in a white Mercedes sedan.

A video frame of the white Hyundai that began shooting after a graduation ceremony at East Kentwood High School. (Courtesy of the Kent County Sheriff’s Office)

A video frame of the white Mercedes that began shooting after a graduation ceremony at East Kentwood High School. (Courtesy of the Kent County Sheriff’s Office)

“It would lead me to believe that, yes they did (have guns at the graduation),” she said during the press conference.

LaJoye-Young said the groups of suspects, which the sheriff’s office believes to total five people, might be known to each other. She said it appears one group targeted the other.

She said deputies found at least four different types of rounds that all belong to automatic weapons at the scene. LaJoye-Young said at least one firearm in the video has an extended magazine.

Deputies found the Mercedes in Grand Rapids overnight, LaJoye-Young said. The Hyundai, that was stolen out of Kentwood, was found abandoned behind a business on Kalamazoo Avenue near 60th Street SE. She added that the Hyundai is believed to be involved in other stolen vehicle thefts.

Both vehicles are being processed, she said.

Two people who were shot, a 16-year-old Texas boy and a 40-year-old Grand Rapids woman, went to the hospital on their own, LaJoye-Young said. The teenager was shot in the wrist and has been released from the hospital. The woman was shot in the wrist and the abdomen. LaJoye-Young said she underwent surgery on Thursday and was listed in critical but stable condition Friday morning.

They may have been bystanders caught in the crossfire.

“There was a complete disregard for the safety of individuals who are unrelated to this connection to these two groups,” LaJoye-Young said during the press conference.

Surveillance video shows the scene outside East Kentwood High School following the Crossroads Alternative High School graduation where there was a shooting on May 19, 2022.

Surveillance video shows people begin to flee as shots were fired outside East Kentwood High School following the Crossroads Alternative High School graduation on May 19, 2022.

Surveillance video shows the scene after shots were fired outside East Kentwood High School following the Crossroads Alternative High School graduation on May 19, 2022.

Deputies are asking anyone with photos or videos to submit them through an online form. Anyone with information or video of the incident can also contact the sheriff’s office at 616.632.6100 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

East Kentwood High School was closed Friday. In a statement, Kentwood Public Schools Superintendent Kevin Polston said classes would resume Monday. Crisis team members will be on campus.

“When violence occurs in the community it is troubling and tragic. Students may experience anxiety following incidents such as this,” Polston wrote. “KPS has professional services available to provide support and counseling to any students that need assistance. Please be aware of any students who may need professional services and refer them to your school principal. Our hearts go out to the victims and their families.”

As the school year wraps up, Polston said, there will be more safety measures in place, including more law enforcement and security personnel around.

However, Polston reminded the school community, “There is no active threat involving our schools and it is believed the incident at the Crossroads graduation is isolated.” He called on anyone with information about or photos or video of the shooting to contact investigators.

“The strength of the Kentwood community is our ability to rally in support of each other during times of need,” Polston stated. “We will get through this together.”