ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — Landline phones are again seeing issues calling 911 in two Alger County communities, according to Sheriff Brock’s office.

The announcement came Tuesday morning. We’re told the outage should only affect TDS Telecom customers, and anyone affected who needs help can call dispatch directly at (906) 387-7030.

A similar problem was reported on Jan. 10 and was resolved some time after. The Alger County Sheriff’s Office expects to provide another update in the near future.