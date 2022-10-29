MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office has given an update on the Pulaski Bonfire incident back on October 14.

According to deputies, detectives are continuing to meet with individuals who were at the October bonfire. Additional statements and information has been obtained since the last update.

At this time, deputies report that four individuals remain hospitalized due to their injuries. No further details have been provided.

“Our office would like to express our continued condolences to those affected, which includes the Pulaski community as a whole,” said the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office in a statement. “If there is anyone involved in this matter that still wishes to speak to law enforcement who hasn’t done so, please do not hesitate to contact our office.”

Those at the incident can contact the sheriff’s office at (715) 526-3111.