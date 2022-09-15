EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WFRV) – Following the unexpected death of the Eau Claire County Sheriff, numerous agencies across Wisconsin offered condolences.

The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about the ‘unexpected death’ of Sheriff Ron Cramer. He was elected the 47th Sheriff of Eau Claire County back in 1996.

Cramer reportedly started with the Sheriff’s Office in 1975 and held multiple job responsibilities. Throughout his career, he served as:

Reserve Deputy

Jailer

Patrol Deputy

Civil Process

Detective

The post says that Cramer loved his work and had a passion for helping the people of Eau Claire County. Multiple law enforcement agencies in Wisconsin extended condolences by commenting on the post.

The following agencies were just some of the many that paid their respects.

Wausau Police Department

Chippewa Falls Police Department

St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office

Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office

The Facebook post has over 700 shares and more than 375 comments. No additional information was provided.

Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.