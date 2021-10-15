Sheriff warns of phone scam pretending to come from Marinette County Sheriff’s Office

MARINETTE, Wisc. (WJMN) – In a press release Friday, Marinette County Sheriff Jerry Suave is warning citizens to be aware of a new phone scam pretending to stem from the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office received reports from people saying they received calls claiming to come from Marinette County Chief Deputy James Hansen. Scammers are telling those receiving calls that they have missed a court date and must either report to the Sheriff’s Office or pay a sum of $5,000.

Sheriff Suave urges citizens not to send money, give out credit card numbers, or give out any personal information such as a social security number. Instead, Sheriff Suave recommends telling the caller to call the Sheriff’s Office or to simply hang up the phone.