SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (WOOD) — A man stole two work trucks and led deputies on a chase through multiple counties on Tuesday, officials say.

Around 11:20 a.m., deputies were sent to Gardner Brothers Lawn and Landscape, located at 400 N 20th St. near Dickman Road in Springfield, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. Deputies were told a man had stolen a work truck from the business.

While deputies were looking for the truck, the owner of Gardner Brothers Lawn and Landscape found the truck at a second business nearby, the sheriff’s office said. The suspect, who knew the business owner, was still inside.

The suspect and business owner got into a physical fight and the suspect was removed from the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

The owner called 911. He told deputies the suspect seemed to be under the influence of narcotics.

Deputies say the suspect then went into the second business, which did not have anyone in it, and stole another truck from the garage. The truck crashed through the closed garage door, deputies say.

Deputies chase a car through Charlotte in Eaton County on Jan. 24, 2023. (Courtesy Trinity Hall)

Police in Battle Creek soon received reports that a vehicle, which matched the description of the second stolen truck, had hit two vehicles on M-37 in Bedford Township and fled the scene, headed into Barry County, the sheriff’s office said.

Barry County dispatch also received reports of a the stolen vehicle hitting multiple vehicles in the area, deputies say.

A Calhoun County deputy waiting for Barry County deputies saw the stolen truck and tried to pull the suspect over. The suspect stopped, but then put the car in reverse and tried to hit the deputy’s vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

The deputy was able to move the vehicle to avoid a crash and then started to chase the suspect.

Deputies chase a car through Charlotte in Eaton County on Jan. 24, 2023. (Courtesy Trinity Hall) Deputies chase a car through Charlotte in Eaton County on Jan. 24, 2023. (Courtesy Trinity Hall)

Deputies with Barry County arrived and took over, the sheriff’s office said. The suspect led deputies into Eaton County. A video sent to News 8 shows the suspect leading deputies on a chase through Charlotte, located in mid-Eaton County.

The chase ended in Eaton County, and deputies arrested the suspect, a 45-year-old man From Bellevue.

He faces multiple charges, the sheriff’s office said.