EAU CLAIRE, Wisc. (WJMN) – A suspect in a homicide in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin is believed to have fled the area and may currently be in the Upper Peninsula or Northern Wisconsin, according to the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office. Philip Novak, 36, has been identified as a suspect in the deadly shooting of a 46-year-old Eau Claire man last week.

Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office initially responded to a report of a dead person located in the ditch in the E11000 block of Mallard Rd, in the Township of Clear Creek, Wisconsin, on June 16, 2022. The sheriff’s office released the following photo of Novak as the search continues:

Anyone with information on Novak’s current location is asked to contact the Eau Claire Communications Center non-emergency line at 715-839-497 or to submit an anonymous tip through Eau Claire County Crime Stoppers.