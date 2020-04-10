Shipt: Meijer team members at 3 Lower Michigan stores test positive for COVID-19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Shipt has informed its shoppers that several Meijer team members have tested positive for COVID-19.

On Thursday, News 8 learned at least three Meijer locations have employees who tested positive for the virus.

According to leaked notice sent to Shipt shoppers, the Cedar Springs Meijer on 17 Mile Road, the Grandville Meijer on Century Center Drive and the Ann Arbor-area (Scio Township) Meijer on Jackson Road all had an employee test positive for COVID-19.

A Meijer spokesperson confirmed to News 8 there are multiple employees who have the virus, but wouldn’t say how many employees tested positive and at which locations. That person only confirmed the Cedar Springs Meijer had a positive case.

As of late Thursday afternoon, it was unclear how many stores were impacted.

“As cases have been confirmed, we have communicated the information to all our team members at the location and continue to follow detailed and proper protocols for the safety of our team members and customers,” a spokesperson said in an email.

Meijer says any affected team members and any team members “who could be identified as high risk under (Center for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines will be paid through our pay continuation program.”

Meijer also sent News 8 the following statement Thursday:

“Like most large companies providing essential services to our communities, Meijer has confirmed that some team members have tested positive for the Coronavirus.



“We cannot disclose any specific information about the affected individuals. As cases have been confirmed, we have communicated the information to all our team members at the location and continue to follow detailed and proper protocols for the safety of our team members and customers. Ensuring the safety and health of our team members, customers and community is our top priority.



“Any affected team members and any team member who could be identified as high risk under CDC guidelines will be paid through our pay continuation program.



“All our stores and facilities remain open and we continue to follow the CDC’s guidelines in response to the virus to ensure all our stores and facilities are safe, including staying vigilant with our cleaning and sanitization practices, especially at high-frequency touch points like our check lanes, self-checkouts, and service areas, and in team member work areas.”

Currently, all Meijer locations remain open. More information on what steps stores are taking to help stop the spread of the virus can be found on woodtv.com.