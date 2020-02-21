Shiras Planetarium events coming up and updates on Digital Projection Fundraiser

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Shiras Planetarium, located at Marquette Senior High School has a packed weekend.

Saturday will be their very popular show, Laser Prince at 7:00 p.m. On Sunday, there will be two shows, Campfire Under the Stars at 3:30 p.m. and Tour of the Night Sky at 4:30 p.m.

Becky LaBrecque spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about some of those events and talked about a final push for fundraiser they’ve been conducting since 2015 for a new digital projector.

For more information on upcoming shows and tickets, click here.

For more information on the Digital Projection Fundraising Project, click here.

